FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.42.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

