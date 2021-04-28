FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $168.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65. FirstService has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

