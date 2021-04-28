FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. FirstService has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

