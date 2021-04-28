FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded by TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of FirstService from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

FirstService stock opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

