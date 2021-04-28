FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 2,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 44,722 shares.The stock last traded at $171.25 and had previously closed at $174.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FirstService by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

