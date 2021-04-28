FirstService (TSE:FSV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$222.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.13.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded down C$5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$210.87. 33,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,361. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$194.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$182.55. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$106.90 and a 52-week high of C$219.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.