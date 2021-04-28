Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in Fiserv by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

