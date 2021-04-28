Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

