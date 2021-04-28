Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 331,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,716. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

