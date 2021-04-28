Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

FISV traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.12. 89,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

