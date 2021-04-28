Fisker’s (FSR) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fisker (NYSE:FSR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 169.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

