FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.84

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and traded as high as $39.50. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

In other FitLife Brands news, Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $257,155.50. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

