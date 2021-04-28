Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

FIVE opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.58. Five Below has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

