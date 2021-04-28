Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.03 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

