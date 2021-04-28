Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

