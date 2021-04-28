Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

