Flashstake Price Hits $0.86 (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Flashstake has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $123,596.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065743 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00079513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00020874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00073440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00833434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00096615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

