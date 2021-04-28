FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FLT opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.79. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
