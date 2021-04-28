FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $91,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $295.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.33 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

