Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Flex has set its Q4 guidance at $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q4 2021

IntraDay guidance at 0.32-0.38 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.