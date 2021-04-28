FLIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $638,438.78 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. FLIP has a total market cap of $638,438.78 and approximately $30.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00843538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.76 or 0.07980613 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars.

