Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Sells $801,500.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 469,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $116.47.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

