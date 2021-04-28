Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson Sells 5,929 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20.

FND traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. 469,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,403. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after buying an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

