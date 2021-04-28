Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.05.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,629,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

