Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 248.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FLOOF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.66.
Flower One Company Profile
