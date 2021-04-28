Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 248.3% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLOOF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.66.

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

