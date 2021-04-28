Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 373.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,983 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after buying an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 237,403 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 386,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

