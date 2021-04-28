Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 4,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $711.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

