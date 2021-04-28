FMC (FMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMC opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. FMC has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $123.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

