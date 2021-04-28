Focused Investors LLC Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,114,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,877. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.