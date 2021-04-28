Focused Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,100 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 4.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $128,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 689,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,785,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $346.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

