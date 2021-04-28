Focused Investors LLC Sells 40,800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $101,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.75. 59,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

