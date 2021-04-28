Focused Investors LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $80,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 185,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

