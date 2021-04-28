Focused Investors LLC Sells 65,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $68,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 244,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,229,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

