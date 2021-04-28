Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3,099.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

