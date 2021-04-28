FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.12 million.FormFactor also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.78.

FORM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 356,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,605. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

