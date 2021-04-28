FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.28-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 356,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,605. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

