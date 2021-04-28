FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.11 million.FormFactor also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.78.

FORM stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 356,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

