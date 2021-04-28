Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.60 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.21 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $825.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $72,902.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.