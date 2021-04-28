Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fortinet worth $31,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

