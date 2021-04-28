Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.74 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion.

TSE FTS opened at C$54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$25.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$56.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

