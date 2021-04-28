Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

