Fortis (TSE:FTS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

Fortis stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$54.74. 331,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,773. The stock has a market cap of C$25.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$56.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.88.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

