Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

