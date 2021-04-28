Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,324.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

