Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 15,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,181. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

