Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.67. Four Corners Property Trust shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 2,032 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,944,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,717,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 249,416 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.