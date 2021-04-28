FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

