FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

