Fractal Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $353,795.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00274236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.43 or 0.01036576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.66 or 0.00711710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,868.32 or 0.99705824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

