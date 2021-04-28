Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$181.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

